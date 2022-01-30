Opinion: Congress must strengthen US economy by fixing semiconductor supply chain

Debbie Dingell

A nano-sized set of electric circuits is wreaking havoc on the auto industry and autoworkers — especially right here in Michigan. And it’s because these vital semiconductor chips — the chips that ensure safety, electrification, connectivity and so much more in cars — are nowhere to be found.

Just last week, Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant was one of the many plants that halted production lines because workers are short of necessary supplies and can’t assemble vehicles without a key piece of the automotive puzzle: semiconductor chips.