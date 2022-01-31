Opinion: Human trafficking happens in Michigan; here's how you can help victims

Karen Hanks

Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world and is prevalent in all 50 states in the U.S. Sadly, the National Human Trafficking Hotline consistently receives more calls and identifies more cases from Michigan than most other states.

The annual number of Michigan cases identified by the hotline over the past five years ranged from 253-383, including both sex and labor trafficking cases. Hotline numbers from 2018 show reports from all over Michigan, with the lion’s share coming from the southeastern part of the state.