Clarey: Twitter and Facebook quashing content a cause for concern

I remember when Facebook was brand new. I had to wait until I turned 13 before my parents would let me get on the platform, which consisted then of posting updates, writing on your friends’ walls, poking them and commenting dumb things.

I signed up for Twitter in college to help with my burgeoning career in journalism. It was useful to follow newsmakers, media and find localized news in real time. It was also a way for me to share my largely unnoticed hot takes.