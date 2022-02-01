Opinion: We took Jewish and Muslim students to the UAE; here's what they learned

Saeed Khan and Ariana Mentzel

In a world transformed of late by Zoom meetings and online searches, the opportunity to learn by experiencing new places and relations in person has proved to be the gateway to understanding.

Thanks to the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee — Detroit (JCRC/AJC), two Jewish and two Muslim college students from metropolitan Detroit were recently able to gain a new, shared perspective of a Muslim country that was not only open for business amid COVID-19, but also open to demonstrating synergy between two faith communities that have long and, for the most part, coexistent histories.