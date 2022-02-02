Opinion: Educational freedom is our God-given, constitutional right
Lathan Watts
We marked the 12th annual commemoration of “school choice week” last week, and those who value parents’ rights to direct the education of their children have cause for hopeful optimism.
The United States Supreme Court recently heard oral argument in Carson v. Makin, a case out of Maine that presents an opportunity for the court to continue its recent trend of protection for religious liberty in our public schools and expand educational options for parents and students.