Harsanyi: Government shouldn't weigh in on social media misinformation

David Harsanyi

After being asked by MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski about the alleged misinformation spread by the popular "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast and Facebook users, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy responded with a homily about how "we" must "root out" misleading speech.

"We" don't have to do any such thing. Government officials have no role in dictating appropriate speech or lecturing us on what we can or can't say. In fact, they have a duty not to. Murthy's comments wouldn't be as grating if it weren't so obvious that the Biden administration has been pressuring Big Tech companies, who oversee huge swaths of our daily digital interactions, to limit speech and set acceptable standards.