Letter: We should celebrate our physician anesthesiologists this week

The Detroit News

Highly trained physician anesthesiologists continue to play a vital role in protecting patient safety during intubations and emergency operations, routine surgeries and other medical procedures, especially in Michigan hospitals overwhelmed with patients due to COVID-19.

The pandemic has led to Michigan residents falling behind in getting preventative care, which puts them at greater risk when they finally come in for care. That’s why it’s more important than ever to have physicians administering care, diagnosing illnesses and providing anesthesia for critical procedures.