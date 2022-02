Gregory Clay

InsideSources.com

There is precedent.

When President Joe Biden declared that he would name a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, some Americans recoiled. How dare he be race-specific.

Tucker Carlson, TV host for Fox News Channel, mockingly said, in that case, Biden should name George Floyd’s sister to the High Court. Carlson’s wisecrack suggests any Black woman will do for Biden, regardless of qualifications.