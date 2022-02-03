Opinion: How COVID-19 could run its course in Michigan in 2022 and how we should fight it

Pino Colone

A big part of a physician’s job is diagnosing and then solving problems. It’s really at the heart of what we do.

When a patient is experiencing a medical issue, it’s a physician’s job to first properly diagnose the problem and then set a course of action to treat it. Sometimes that’s as simple as prescribing an antibiotic to fight an infection, while at other times the best course of action and prognosis is more complex and unclear.