Zito: Voters, even Trump supporters, are ready to move beyond 2020

Salena Zito

More than a year after the 2020 presidential election cycle, signs for former President Donald Trump still graced the front lawns of homes across the country. And it wasn't just lawns. Front porches, sides of barns, boats and motorcycles all proudly flew Trump flags.

It was and remains a phenomenon that few outside of those who displayed that sentiment understood. Some portrayed it as a cult; Democrats believed that, and so did a lot of Republicans.