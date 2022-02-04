Opinion: Michigan government should focus on delivering quality services

Perry Johnson

The three main factors for any family or business when evaluating the purchase of a product are need, price and quality.

Why do politicians only talk about need and price? Why doesn’t anyone talk about quality?

Politicians argue in the context of a campaign, or in the Legislature, about whether the government needs to spend money and then argue about how much to spend. They accept that quality will be poor because it is the government and never even really debate how to improve quality. That needs to change.