Opinion: Bipartisanship is helping Michigan's small businesses

Mark Tisdel

In the political arena, partisan bickering and heated tensions often spark the most headlines and consume public attention. Disagreements are even more apparent during periods of divided government as Michigan has right now, but good public policy can be achieved even in such an environment.

For example, the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently approved my plan to help local businesses increase savings on their federal taxes. My bipartisan legislation will allow many small businesses to remove a deduction limit on their federal returns — for a deduction that is already uncapped for larger corporations.