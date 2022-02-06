Opinion: Our country's energy security is at risk

Mark J. Perry

Hard as it may seem to believe, the United States relies on Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for most of the fuel it needs to run our nuclear power plants, leaving a crucial part of our energy security vulnerable to geopolitical machinations.

One need look no further than Russia's threatened invasion of Ukraine, or the recent turmoil in Kazakhstan, to see the importance of ending America’s dependence on imported reactor fuel that powers Fermi 2 and Palisades in Michigan and other nuclear plants.