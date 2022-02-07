Bankole Thompson: Business leaders are putting poverty front and center

Bankole Thompson

Jeff Donofrio, the president and CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan, wants to change how the state’s industry leaders rate economic growth and measure performance.

In doing so, Donofrio has done something unconventional.

He has included in his latest report the issue of poverty as a metric in determining how Michigan does on the economic index. Donofrio reached out to me after the report came out to indicate that this was something important to his organization, and that inequality should not be left to advocates at the grassroots level.