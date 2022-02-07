Opinion: When pets are healthy, our whole Detroit community benefits
Matt Pepper
The health and safety of the pets of Metro Detroit are dictated by the health and safety of their families and communities.
Animal welfare is a significant indicator and contributor to the overall quality of life for both pets and people.
For 144 years, Michigan Humane has been looked at as a leading voice for animals. Veterinary care, behavioral support, cruelty investigations — all of that is core to who we are and will continue to be.