Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

Ford Motor Company is having a moment.

Actually, I believe it’s much more than a moment. It’s been a long and hard road, with participants at the top scattering for a variety of reasons that could be argued about. But there is no argument about the leadership of the guy who effectively put his ego aside to save the family business by bringing in a non-car guy named Alan Mulally.