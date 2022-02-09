Letters: Readers discuss the effectiveness of COVID lockdowns

The Detroit News

Approach Johns Hopkins study critically

The Johns Hopkins study which Nolan Finley references ("Lockdown ruined lives; didn't work," Jan. 6) was a non-peer-reviewed global analysis of lockdowns.

"Lockdown," however, means very different things around the world. Lockdown effectiveness entails a combination of interventions.

“Disentangling the precise impact of individual non-pharmaceutical interventions remains challenging,” one expert said about the results of the study.