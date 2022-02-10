Letter: Detroiters oppose zoning a new asphalt plant near residents

The Detroit News

When Detroiters found out about the proposed placement of an asphalt plant near a residential area on the west side, they sent nearly 200 emails opposing the polluting facility.

This followed a hasty, public relations call by the firm Asphalt Specialists, Inc. The company tried to persuade residents to accept 100 diesel fueled trucks per day idling nearby and traveling throughout the facility as well as other forms of healthy endangering pollution. The call was not a success.