Zito: It turns out labeling all Republicans as 'racists' is bad for business

Salena Zito

Pittsburgh — Word travels fast in places like this city's iconic small-business district filled with third- and fourth-generation family-owned businesses, the majority of which are centered on two things: relationships and food.

Relationships and food, but not politics. At least not usually, thank goodness.

The relationships come not just from the generational loyalty of people repeating what their grandparents and parents did, but they also grow here because of robust word of mouth. Relationships also form when someone you trust recommends a business.