NFL players: Avoiding court debt gives kids the opportunity to succeed | Opinion

Trey Flowers and Anquan Boldin

As kids, it took a village to make us the athletes we are today. Adults around us believed in and nurtured our potential. They helped us find opportunities to turn our passions into professions.

Young people all over Michigan, a state we both fiercely love, deserve the same nurturing support we received, no matter their successes or failures during adolescence. Yet 8,000-10,000 young people per year — disproportionately Black and Brown youth — are caught up in this state’s juvenile justice system.