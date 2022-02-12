Opinion: It’s time to win the war against Big Tech and woke ideology

Kevin Roberts

The Heritage Foundation

Big Tech is an enemy of the American people.

The largest corporations of our information economy wield unparalleled power over Americans’ lives. They enjoy almost unfettered access to our personal information. And they exercise more immediate control over our speech and livelihoods than even the government itself.

They’ve had years to prove themselves responsible stewards of this power, by using it transparently and equitably, in the public interest and for the common good. They’ve chosen not to.