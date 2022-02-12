Opinion: Super Bowl parties will cost more this year because of inflation

Kent MacDonald and Timothy G. Nash

Will you pay 5.9% more to attend a Super Bowl Party this weekend?

The key indicator of inflation at the end of 2021 showed consumer prices up 7% with much concern over the direction of inflation for 2022. To make matters worse, data released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows U.S. Consumer Price Inflation at the end of January is now running at an annualized rate of 7.5%.