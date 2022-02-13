Opinion: Hire back troops discharged because of Biden's COVID-19 mandate

Bill Huizenga

Millions of Americans have had their lives impacted by President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Whether you drive a truck, work in health care or serve in the armed forces, your job may have been threatened by the Biden administration.

This coercive approach puts Washington in charge of making very personal health decisions. The message from the Biden Administration was very clear: If you don’t follow the mandate, you could lose you job or your employer will be severely fined. Thankfully the Supreme Court struck down the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate, providing much needed relief for employers, employees and families across Michigan.