OPINION

Letters: Readers discuss causes of inflation and how to kill it

The Detroit News

Biden couldn't control rising inflation

In Nolan Finley's column ("GOP wave could flatten by election," Feb. 13), he stated that "[President Joe] Biden waited too long to take rising prices seriously." Finley failed to suggest what actions Biden should have taken.

As far as I know, presidents have little control of prices other than mandating that producers cannot raise prices. I am pretty sure that Finley would strongly oppose that.

