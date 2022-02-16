Letters: Readers discuss causes of inflation and how to kill it
Biden couldn't control rising inflation
In Nolan Finley's column ("GOP wave could flatten by election," Feb. 13), he stated that "[President Joe] Biden waited too long to take rising prices seriously." Finley failed to suggest what actions Biden should have taken.
As far as I know, presidents have little control of prices other than mandating that producers cannot raise prices. I am pretty sure that Finley would strongly oppose that.