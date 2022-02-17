Letter: Jan. 6 committee is more interested in intimidation than truth

The Detroit News

On Oct.18, Dan George, senior investigative counsel for the “Jan. 6 committee,” called my cellphone. He asked to talk about Jan. 6.

I told George that I would talk to him because (a) I had nothing to hide and (b) I realized he had a job to do. Later that day he sent me an email thanking me for agreeing to meet with him three days later. Not only did I agree to meet with him and his colleagues on short notice, but I agreed to do so without an attorney.