Opinion: The national debt does matter. This is why

Desmond Lachman

InsideSources.com

In the 1930s, President Herbert Hoover was fond of saying that blessed are the children since they shall inherit the national debt. He must be rolling over in his grave today and he must be pitying our children on learning that for the first time ever our national debt has exceeded $30 trillion. In relation to the size of the economy, our public debt level now is higher than it was at the end of the Second World War.