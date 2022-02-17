Opinion: Colleges, universities will have to adapt to declining enrollment
Rick Snyder
This is an incredibly exciting time in households across America, where high school seniors are learning where they will be heading to post-secondary school in the fall. I vividly recall opening my letter of acceptance and have fond memories of our children doing the same.
A forecast significant decline in the population of college-aged kids, however, will create major problems for our colleges and universities. That trend has already started to pick up steam since 2012 — and it was challenged again by the pandemic.