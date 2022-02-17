Opinion: Move past bumper stickers; lives and liberty hang on Second Amendment debate

Len Niehoff

When it comes to Second Amendment rights, many people fall into one of two camps. Folks in the first camp view those rights as absolute, or close to it. They think that almost any restriction on firearm ownership or possession is unconstitutional.

Those in the second camp don’t see those rights as rights at all. They think the Second Amendment is a relic disconnected from a world where school shootings are commonplace. They believe we should be able to regulate guns just like we regulate other dangerous things.