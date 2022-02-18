Opinion: Michigan's school mask mandates should be a thing of the past

Tori Sachs

This week, under blistering fire from parents, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration rescinded its guidance calling for masks in schools.

Yet despite this and the fact local health departments have recently pulled back their mask mandates, districts like Detroit, Saginaw and Ypsilanti still have their own forced-masking rules.

Instead of giving control of our kids to local school officials, it’s time to respect kids and put parents back in charge.