Opinion: Michigan representatives can make government more transparent
Donna Lasinski
Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The House and the Senate have been under single party control for over a decade in one chamber and over three decades in the other. With no ethics committee, open records act or financial disclosure, the temptation for corruption has little to “rein it in” throughout the ranks of our House of Representatives. The time to ensure the fidelity of our legislators to the people of Michigan has long since dawned.