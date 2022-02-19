Opinion: When Big Tech doesn't play by the rules, our economy suffers
George Harris
Google Home speakers are "smart," to use the language of our times. They're also stolen.
That's according to a recent ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission that found Google infringed on five patents from Sonos, a speaker company. The ruling prohibits Google from importing products that infringe on the patented technology — a decision that could have multimillion-dollar consequences for the folks in Mountain View.