Ex-MMA fighter: I'm running for Congress to help Michigan reconnect after COVID | Opinion
Josh Bitterman
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan residents and the nation at large are exhausted. We have suffered disconnection from our families, friends, neighbors and colleagues, and our children's disconnection from their schools has furthered the ongoing mental health crisis.
We have to find our way back to one another. It’s the only way forward. That’s why I’m running for Congress in Michigan’s new 11th Congressional District.