Opinion: Biden's identity-based judicial nomination poses no threat to Supreme Court

Trevor Burrus and Nicole Saad Bembridge

Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement is sparking hysteria over President Joe Biden’s campaign-trail pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Sen. John Kennedy shared concern that the pick will be unable to tell a “law book from a J. Crew catalog.” Sen. Ted Cruz, among others, argued that meritocracy for the bench is under siege. But their outrage conflates the newsworthiness of the nomination cycle with the idea that identity politics on the court is news.