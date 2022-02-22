Opinion: The United States must defend Ukraine from Russian aggression

Steve Mitchell

We have seen the events in Ukraine play out before.

First, Adolf Hitler “negotiated” an Anschluss with Austria, reuniting the two Germanic speaking nations in March 1938.

Then, when Hitler invaded Czechoslovakia six months later, he told the world that Germany needed “lebensraum,” living space. A feckless Neville Chamberlain, the former British prime minister, believing that he had achieved peace in his time, led the allied powers in permitting Hitler to take over the Sudetenland, a part of Czechoslovakia with a large German population. Eventually he occupied the entire country.