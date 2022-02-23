Opinion: Vaccine mandates? New COVID variants complicate the question

Faye Flam

Bloomberg Opinion

Post-infection immunity might be a strange topic for political strife, but it touches on COVID vaccine mandates and whether those who’ve had the virus should be exempt. And so when publications such as The Hill run headlines such as “CDC Finally Recognizing Natural Immunity – Legislators should Follow,” it carries the implication the CDC has been ignoring some long-held scientific evidence. But the science is more complicated and unsettled than that.