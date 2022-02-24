Opinion: Biden's climate change plan offers kickbacks for Big Labor at our peril

Josh Venable

A lot happened last week, from Russia and Ukraine to the Oakland Hills Country Club fire and everything in between. Perhaps then it is unsurprising that a major White House announcement went relatively unnoticed.

In a series of executive orders, President Joe Biden announced new policy he billed as “pro-climate, pro-worker” to “create jobs and harness the bipartisan infrastructure law.” The measures will help direct nearly $22 billion in federal spending while influencing the whole of U.S. government procurement — more than $650 billion annually. Anywhere outside D.C., these are huge numbers.