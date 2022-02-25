Opinion: Canada's crackdown on truckers threatens liberty

Samuel Gregg

The mask has been torn off. If anyone had any doubts that some governments will do literally anything to suppress anyone who protests what they regard as unreasonable measures by the state to address the COVID-19 pandemic, events in Canada have surely disabused them of such illusions.

In times of war, we generally allow governments to do things we would never permit them to do in peacetime. But Canada, the last time I checked, was not at war. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine that any government led by someone as earnestly woke and full of politically-correct pieties as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would go to war with anyone.