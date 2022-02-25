Opinion: Mask mandate drawdowns are political games

Grace Bydalek

It seems some blue-state governors and Democratic politicians have suited up to play political Calvinball with COVID guidance — you know, the game Bill Waterson’s beloved cartoon characters Calvin and Hobbes play in the backyard where they make up the rules as they go along.

“The only permanent rule,” says Calvin, “is you can never play the same way twice!” The game is cute coming from Calvin, but coming from governors and national leaders, it’s frankly a bit disturbing.