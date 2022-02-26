Opinion: This Black History Month, celebrate indicators of progress

Allen B. West, Timothy G. Nash and Kent D. MacDonald

The Emancipation Proclamation was signed Sept. 22, 1862, and documents officially ending the Civil War were signed on April 9, 1865. Still, racism and prejudice persisted for over 100 years with separate restaurants, restrooms, drinking fountains and schools for Blacks.

Tragic events marred history, including the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, the violent Selma March and the assassination of leaders like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (despite the hope and promise delivered in his impassioned “I have a dream” speech).