Editorial: Map drawers vote themselves an unwarranted pay raise
The Detroit News
Tone-deaf is the best way to describe the decision by Michigan's redistricting commissioners to grant themselves a pay raise, even as their work is winding down and their budget is seriously in the red.
The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, which was charged with redrawing Michigan's political boundaries, this week voted themselves a 7% salary increase, explaining it was necessary to make up for inflation.