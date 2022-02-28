Opinion: Here's what I would ask my grandmother about her own chapter of Black history

Denise Crittendon

My grandmother lived in a tattered, old house with stairs that sometimes creaked when it rained. She was poor and, some might say, downright “country.” She said “yestidid” for yesterday, “chillen” instead of children and never made it past the fourth grade.

None of it fazed me. Every chance I’d get, I would spend the night at her place, eating warm tea cakes or chunks of the hot water corn bread she baked once a week. We would talk for hours, and I’d try not to giggle whenever she repeated the same old story about the time she was so ill she had to rely on a cane or, as she put it, “hop on a stick.”