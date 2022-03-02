Editorial: A rousing State of the Union speech, but short on substance
The Detroit News
President Joe Biden gave a rousing, upbeat State of the Union address Tuesday night suitable for a nation moving forward together to get its many challenges under control. Unfortunately, that country is not America.
Biden entered the House chambers to speak to a nation that, after just one year, has lost confidence in his leadership. His approval rating is a dismal 41%, and his numbers are underwater on every major issue.