Letters: Readers argue US should take action against Russia
Russia breached international contract
The United States and the United Kingdom along with Russia promised the "territorial integrity" and "political independence" of Ukraine when they all agreed to the Budapest Memorandum in 1994.
In return, Ukraine committed to give up its nuclear weapons, which it subsequently did. That looks to me, as a lawyer, like a contract — which has now been breached, not only by Russia, but by the U.S.