Opinion: We will all pay for Biden's failure to deter Russia from Ukraine

Bill G. Schuette

Last week, we witnessed a tragedy the world managed to avoid even during the depths of the Cold War: a full-on Russian military invasion of a free, independent and democratic country in Europe.

Amid incredible bravery from the Ukrainian people and Russian advances, the full scope and cost of this blatant aggression are still playing out. But one thing is already clear: This is happening because of a failure of leadership in the White House.