Opinion: We can't solve our nation's problems, but we can help others

Rusty Hills

When President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union speech the other night, I couldn’t help but notice that directly above him, carved in marble above the speaker’s rostrum, were the words, “In God We Trust.”

But, do we?

Problems? We’ve got problems. The Russians have invaded Ukraine. Inflation is out of control. Home and car prices are through the roof, and don’t even get me started on gas and groceries. Violent crime is on the rise. Every day, the headlines are a mess.