Opinion: Here are the reasons I quit my job as a teacher

Elizabeth Hill

Last month, I packed up my classroom and locked the door behind me. I scored a lucrative remote job as an e-learning developer at a language company — an exciting shift for me. But when I look at my new home office, I can’t help but sigh.

For the better part of a decade, I was the teacher who dressed up for holidays, brought in food and stayed for hours after school creating games and activities. I loved it, until I didn’t. How did I get here?