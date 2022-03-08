Letters: Readers discuss Ukraine's democracy, Putin and US intervention

The Detroit News

Ukraine intervention would get blood on us

In a recent column, ("Ukrainians are fighting our fight," March 6) Nolan Finley says "We stand...far enough away to avoid being splashed with blood."

Exactly. So is Finley willing to personally intervene in Ukraine, and get splashed with blood?

He also says that we have a fear of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin to render even greater atrocities. That is exactly what could happen if we follow one of his suggestions for intervention.