Opinion: When coming back to the office, there's no one way to make it work well

Ryan Young

InsideSources.com

COVID-19 might be winding down into an endemic disease like the cold and the flu — maybe. But even if the virus has more curveballs in store, it is time to start thinking ahead.

A lot of people are ready to get back to normal, especially in the workplace. But that is the wrong way to look at it. There likely won’t even be a single normal model; the only constant will be change. To face this new reality, workers and employers must not chain themselves to any particular labor model.