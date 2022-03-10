Opinion: Avoid government-run broadband when connecting Michigan residents
Elizabeth Hicks
Soon, Michigan will be awash with cash to boost broadband coverage.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, allocates at least $100 million to expand broadband and internet coverage in Michigan. In addition, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office recently announced the state will spend $5.2 million from the federal CARES Act to conduct an audit identifying gaps in high-speed internet access throughout the state.