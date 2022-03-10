Opinion: Instead of statewide income tax cuts, let's help working families and retirees

Garlin Gilchrist II, Curtis Hertel and Jim Lilly

As public servants, voters sent us to Lansing to get things done. They trust us to set Michigan up for success in the long term, treating taxpayer resources and our budget responsibly.

Unfortunately, the tax plan passed by the Legislature last week would set Michigan up for failure. It is fiscally irresponsible and could make costs go up when we need them to go down.